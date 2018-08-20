State health chief to stand trial on manslaughter charges related to Flint Legionnaires' outbreak

FLINT, Mich. - Michigan's head of health and human services has been ordered to stand trial on manslaughter charges related to the Legionnaires' outbreak in Flint.

Nick Lyon will face charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of two men. He will also face a charge of misconduct in office.

The judge said prosecutors have presented sufficient evidence that Lyon failed to notify the public in a timely manner about the deadly disease outbreak during the Flint water crisis.

The decision was not easily reached. The preliminary hearing lasted 11 months before the decision to bind Lyon over for trial was reached.

"Director Lyon has my full faith and confidence and will remain on duty at DHHS unless convicted of a crime after a full trial by a jury of his peers," Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said.

Officials didn't reveal when the trial will begin.

