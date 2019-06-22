State of emergency declared in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. - On Friday afternoon Jeffrey Bohm, Chairperson of the Board of Commissioners for St. Clair County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, declared a local state of emergency due to widespread or severe damage to property caused by flooding in the southeastern portion of St. Clair County.

The potential of further severe flooding exists based on increased water. Homeland Security and Emergency Management continues to work with local municipalities to assist with monitoring the situation.

If your home is impacted by flood damage, it is important that you contact the Emergency Operation Center at 810-989-6392 or via e-mail at damage@stclaircounty.org.

