State of Michigan names portion of I-94 in honor of corrections officers killed on duty

LANSING, Mich - A portion of I-94 in Jackson County will now be known as the "Corrections Officers Jack Budd and Josephine McCallum Memorial Highway" under legislation signed Tuesday by Gov. Rick Snyder.

House Bill 5923, sponsored by state Rep. Julie Alexander, amends the Michigan Memorial Highway Act to designate the portion of I-94 in Jackson County between exit 139 and 141 as the "Corrections Officers Jack Budd and Josephine McCallum Memorial Highway."

Officers Budd and McCallum were corrections officers at the State Prison of Southern Michigan when they were killed in the line of duty.

According to the Michigan Corrections Organization, officer Josephine McCallum was found murdered at the bottom of a stairwell in the activities building of Jackson Central. She was brutally attacked, raped, and left to die. Officer Jack Budd was working at the State Prison of Southern Michigan when a prisoner ran from the shower area and brutally attacked and murdered him.

Their deaths while on the job led to sweeping changes within the Michigan Department of Corrections, including advanced training, increased staffing and revised inmate discipline. This bill is now Public Act 356 of 2018.

"This legislation is a positive way to honor Officers Budd and McCallum's service and commitment to the Michigan Department of Corrections," Snyder said.

Snyder also signed one additional measure:

HB 6379, sponsored by state Rep. Edward Canfield, will allow a retired individual formerly employed by the state of Michigan to return to work as legal counsel for the Legislative Service Bureau without forfeiting her or his retirement benefits. The bill is PA 357 of 2018.

For more information on this and other legislation, visit www.legislature.mi.gov

