State officials seek assistance picking 2019 Michigan Christmas tree

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan’s Department of Technology, Management and Budget announced it officially began the search for the right tree to grace the Capitol grounds for the holiday season.

“We are looking for help from Michiganders to select the perfect tree,” explained DTMB Director Trish Foster. “As people are traveling the state this summer we ask them to be on the lookout for that one tree that would look great adorned in lights in front of the Capitol this winter.”

To be considered, trees need to be at least 60 feet tall with a maximum crown of 24 feet and maximum trunk diameter of 30 inches. Officials are looking for a spruce or fir tree.

The tree must have easy access to roads with no interference from wires.

The deadline for tree nominations is Aug. 15, 2019.

Individuals who wish to nominate a tree are asked to send their name, telephone number, a photograph of the tree and information about its size and location to ChristmasTree@michigan.gov.

