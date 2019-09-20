State police: 23 guns, $9K worth of heroin and cocaine seized during Detroit raids

Drugs and guns were confiscated by a Michigan State Police task force during raids Sept. 18, 2019 in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Michigan State Police said a Macomb County narcotics team seized hundreds of grams of suspected heroin and cocaine and more than a dozen stolen guns during a series of raids this week in Detroit.

State police said three search warrants were executed by the "COMET" team on Wednesday. Officers confiscated more than $9,000 worth of suspected heroin (487 grams) and cocaine (343 grams). They also confiscated a car.

Moreover, 23 firearms were seized, 15 of which were stolen. State police said 13 of those 15 stolen guns were taken during a 2018 gun shop burglary in West Virginia.

Police have not announced any arrests connected to these raids as their investigation continues.

