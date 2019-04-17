State police raid Macomb County Prosecutor's Office as part of forfeiture funds investigation

State police vehicles during a raid at the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office on April 17, 2019. (WDIV)

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. - Michigan State Police officials are executing a search warrant Wednesday at the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutor Eric Smith's office is on South Main Street in Mt. Clemens, and several state police vehicles are parked at the scene.

Local 4 has learned detectives from the Special Investigations Unit from the First District are executing the search warrant in connection with the investigation into forfeiture funds Smith has had for many years.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith. (WDIV)

The Attorney General's Office asked for the investigation at the behest of Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel.

State police are searching the building and pulling records from Smith's office, officials said.

Authorities have concerns about the way the money in these forfeiture funds has been spent, and Smith decided he didn't want to turn over some of the records. Local 4 filed Freedom of Information Act requests for some of the documents for previous stories on the investigation.

Officials with the Macomb County Commission went further and tried to have an audit of the funds. They said Smith hasn't been cooperative enough, which led to Wednesday's raid, police said.

"I think he should be concerned about how he's been treating those public funds for over a decade," Macomb County Commissioner Leon Drolet said. "I think that if -- it appears that laws have been broken, and there are consequences for that."

State police execute a search warrant at the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office on April 17, 2019. (WDIV)

Drolet provided some paperwork -- checks from the account and county paperwork -- officials have been using to try to get Smith to talk more clearly about what went into the funds. They want to know if the spending has been appropriate or legal.

Local 4 called Smith and the Attorney General's Office but has not received statements in return.

