State Rep. Jewell Jones accused of driving with open intoxicants in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. - Michigan's youngest state representative is accused of driving with open intoxicants in his vehicle in Dearborn, according to court records.

Rep. Jewell Jones, 23, of Inkster, was pulled over May 26 on eastbound I-94 in Dearborn for speeding, window tint and an obstructed license plate, officials said. Jones and his passengers were sober and showed no signs of drinking, but there were open intoxicants in the vehicle, police said.

On Thursday, Jones was charged with a misdemeanor of driving with open intoxicants. He was also issued civil infractions for speeding 1-10 mph over the limit and a windshield violation, police said.

READ: Meet the youngest person ever elected to Michigan's Legislature

The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of 93 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Jones will be arraigned Aug. 24 in Dearborn.

Jones made history in 2015 when he was selected as the youngest member ever to hold a position on the Inkster City Council.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.