State representative holds fundraiser for 3-year-old girl shot in Detroit

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - A state representative is holding a fundraiser for London Muldrow, the 3-year-old girl who was shot in the head on Detroit's northwest side last Saturday.

LaTanya Garrett, D-Detroit, decided to hold the fundraiser after hearing about what happened to London.

"When I saw the incident that happened over in my district, I couldn't imagine the assistance the parents would need emotionally, and then, on top of that, spiritually," said Garrett.

Garrett has a daughter who is 15 months old. Her daughter has epilepsy and suffers from seizures. She said she understands how much support parents need when dealing with a difficult situation.

"We're only as strong as my neighbor, and that's what I'm here for; it's about sisterhood, it's about a strong brotherhood and building relationships. It's to show love and support and mainly creating a safe haven for these babies," said Garrett.

London's grandmother, Patrice Kelly, said it's been a difficult week for the family.

"It's truly been devastating to see your grandchild go from a live child, talking, playing and praising in church and then goes (gestures). It's truly devastating for the family and her for her mom," Kelly said.

When Kelly found out about the fundraiser, she said she believed it was a gift from God.

"I truly believe it was God's doing. It's truly amazing for the family that she encamped her love around us," said Kelly.

Kelly said her granddaughter has a beautiful personality.

"So full of life and joy. She loves to dance. She loves to play with her iPad and she loves to go to church," said Kelly.

London is doing better, but is still recovering in the hospital. She has experienced seizures since the shooting.

Kelly said the fundraiser is about more than helping the family financially -- it's about the community coming together.

"London is saving lives right now just because of this thing that's going on. It's opening eyes of people, and what's (Garrett)'s doing tomorrow will make it even better," said Kelly.

The fundraiser is being held 5-9 p.m. at the Elks Lodge at 50 Manchester in Highland Park.

