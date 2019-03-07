State troopers chase vehicle at 100 mph on Southfield Freeway

OAK PARK, Mich. - Michigan State Police troopers used a pit maneuver to stop a fleeing vehicle early Thursday morning in Oak Park.

Police said the chase started on the Southfield Freeway (M-39) near Grand River Avenue. Speeds reached 100 mph.

The suspect eventually pulled the vehicle into a parking lot. That's when police used the pit maneuver to stop him. Video shows the suspect's vehicle damaged. It's a silver 4-door Pontiac.

Police have not disclosed why they were chasing this vehicle.

