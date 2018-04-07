Sterling Heights 10-year-old starts apartment fire

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A 10-year-old caused an apartment fire in Sterling Heights after playing with a lighter Saturday.

According to officials, the fire occurred at an apartment complex on Orchard Lane. The child was playing with a lighter and lit a piece of paper on fire that was dropped to the floor. The mother was sleeping at the time.

There were no injuries. CPS is looking into the incident. Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

