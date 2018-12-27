Sterling Heights apartment complex sustains $2.5 million of fire damage; donations requested

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Fifty families watched a fire tear through their Sterling Heights homes on a holiday.

ORIGINAL: Families flee homes on Christmas after Sterling Heights apartment building catches fire

"It’s not easy, because all of your stuff is there, and you have to start from the basics,” said Adanorf Ortiz.

Picking up and starting over is the hardest part for Ortiz. He lived in one of the 50 apartments destroyed in a fire that started Christmas morning in Sterling Heights. Ortiz said he had just gotten home from work when the blaze started.

“I got home around 8 a.m., I woke up around 9:30, everything was smoking around my house," Ortiz said. "Everyone was screaming, actually. I opened up the window and kicked the screen window."

Local 4 was on scene Tuesday as fire crews responded to the complex. Sterling Heights Fire Chief Chris Martin gave an update Wednesday on the investigation.

“We have a pretty good idea what the cause is,” Martin said.

Martin said the fire started accidentally when a discarded cigarette got stuck in an air conditioning unit, which caused the unit to malfunction. Seconds later, a fireball started.

“Most of the fire started right here in this building on the other side," Martin said. "It traveled up in the attic, and it also traveled through the corridor in the main lobby, because the fire room itself, the door was left open.”

Meanwhile, Ortiz said he’s grateful.

“I need to move on and be positive,” said Ortiz.

Related: 'We're still alive,' couple loses everything in Sterling Heights apartment fire Christmas morning

The damage is estimated to be at $2,500,000, including the contents of the apartments.

Arianna Woznak, property manager at Sterling Troy Apartments, said donations to the displaced families are welcome.

Woznak said the complex is accepting any form of generosity but encourages the basic necessities for personal care if donors are looking for ideas. Gift cards to cover basic necessities (such as for WalMart, Meijer or Target) are welcome, as well.

Woznak said there were a handful of families with children 10 and younger that lost their Christmas along with all of their personal belongings.

Donations can be dropped off at Sterling Troy Apartments, 34350 Dequindre Road, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Anyone with additional questions is asked to contact Woznak at 586-268-2193.

The Sterling Heights Police Department released drone footage of the blaze. It can be seen below.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.