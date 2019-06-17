Sterling Heights driver arrested after cocaine found in vehicle, police say

Police say cocaine was found in a man's vehicle. (WDIV)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - A 55-year-old Sterling Heights man was taken into custody Monday after state troopers found suspected cocaine in his vehicle, police said.

The man was pulled over for a traffic violation around 12:30 a.m. Monday on northbound I-75 near 11 Mile Road, according to authorities.

Police said the driver was acting overly nervous and sweating.

During a search of the vehicle, officials said they found about 1 gram of suspected cocaine and additional drug paraphernalia.

He is being held in custody while prosecutors review the case.

