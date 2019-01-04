Sterling Heights junkyard donates 3,000 pounds of spare change found in cars

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A junkyard in Sterling Heights is donating nearly 3,000 pounds of spare change that was found in cars.

There's no instruction manual for a charity on how to accept such a donation, especially when it comes in the form of dozens of buckets of change.

But Macomb Feeding the Need was up to the challenge.

"I was, like, 'OK, I never turn away a donation,'" said Cheryl Becigneul, of Macomb Feeding the Need. "We feed, on the average, 900 people a month."

The change came from U.S. Auto in Sterling Heights, a scrap yard that has to deep-clean every car that comes to the lot.

"We always find change in all the cars," said Kevin Johnston, of U.S. Auto of Sterling Heights.

Johnston said the company wanted to do something cool with the change, so it donated all 3,000-some pounds of it to Macomb Feeding the Need.

The charity called in help from high schools. Roseville, L'Anse Creuse North and Dakota sent their honor students to help.

