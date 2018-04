Sterling Heights Police Department celebrated the retirement of K-9 Blitz after 11 years of service on April 19, 2018. (WDIV)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police celebrated the retirement of K-9 Blitz Thursday after 11 years of service on the Sterling Heights Police Department.

Chief Dale Dwojakowski presented Blitz with an official pin marking his retirement. There was also a dog-friendly cake.

