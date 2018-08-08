Sterling Heights man accused of stealing from two homes in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Mich. - A Sterling Heights man was arrested Monday and accused of stealing from two homes in Rochester, police said.

Javaughn Dante Williams, 24, was seen around 11:30 a.m. entering a home in the 500 block of Miller Avenue, witnesses said. Williams was seen walking into the home and leaving with property, police said.

He's also accused of entering a vehicle parked on the street before leaving the scene, according to authorities.

Rochester police stopped Williams' vehicle near Romeo Road and Main Street, and he physically resisted arrest, the officers said. He was eventually detained without causing any injuries.

Officers said they found stolen electronics and jewelry from the Miller Avenue house in Williams' possession.

He also had items stolen during a break-in at a home on Elizabeth Street in Rochester, police said. The investigation into that incident is ongoing and Williams might face separate charges, according to officials.

Williams is charged with second-degree home invasion, a felony with a maximum sentence of 15 years, and resisting or obstructing officers in discharge of duty, which carries a maximum sentence of two years, in connection with the Miller Avenue incident.

Williams was arraigned Tuesday in 52/3 District Court. He is being held on $50,000 bail.

