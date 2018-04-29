Sterling Heights man assaulted, robbed at gunpoint while letting dog outside

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A Sterling Heights man was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint early Sunday while he was letting his dog outside, police said.

Police said the victim arrived to his home in the area of Acorn Lane about 12:40 a.m. and took his dog outside. A man he did not know approached him, pointed a silver revolver at him and ordered him back in the house.

While entering the home, the man struck the victim in the face with the handle of the gun, police said. Once inside, the man grabbed a pillowcase and filled it with items from the house, including jewelry and the victim's cell phone. He also took the victim's car keys and stole his Jeep, police said.

The victim, who is a concealed pistol license holder, ran and got his handgun and fired multiple shots at the Jeep as the man fled in the vehicle, police said. The vehicle was found unoccupied not far from the scene.

Police are unsure if the man, who has not been arrested, was hit by the shots. The victim received medical attention at the scene for minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Sterling Heights Police Department at 586-446-2825.

