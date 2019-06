ARCHIBOLD, Ohio - A 37-year-old man from Sterling Heights was killed in a collision Thursday in Ohio.

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Evan Baka was driving northbound on Route 66 when he stopped south of Henry County Road just before 11 a.m. In the process of exiting his truck, Baka was struck by a pickup truck driving southbound.

Police said the pickup truck driver had the right of way.

The investigation is ongoing.

