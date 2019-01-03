Sterling Heights man killed in crash on I-94 in St. Clair County

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Sterling Heights man died Wednesday when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed on I-94 in St. Clair County.

Authorities said Patrick Mrachina, 67, was traveling west on I-94 near Church Road in Casco Township just after 3 p.m. when his 2008 Ford pickup truck went off the road and flipped on its side. Mrachina, who authorities say was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the truck.

The roads were described as icy at the time of the crash. It remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.