Sterling Heights man pulls gun on another driver in road rage incident in Troy, police say

Nicolo Amico, 77, is accused of pulling a handgun on another driver in a road rage incident August 28, 2018. (Troy Police Department)

TROY, Mich. - A Sterling Heights man was arrested last week after pulling a gun on another driver in a road rage incident that began in Troy, police said.

Nicolo Amico, 77, was arrested and charged with felonious assault with a handgun.

The incident occurred Tuesday, August 28 when the victim, driving a 2016 Audi A3, stopped at a traffic signal on W. Big Beaver Road in Troy. Amico pulled alongside the victim in a 2016 Ford Escape and pointed a gun at him, according to police.

The victim followed Amico as he continued eastbound into Sterling Heights, police said. Officers from Sterling Heights said they pulled Amico over on Ryan Road near 17 Mile Road, where they recovered a 9mm handgun from his vehicle.

Amico admitted to removing the handgun from his holster and pointing it at the victim, according to authorities.

Amico was arraigned August 29.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.