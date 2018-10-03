Sterling Heights man to be sentenced for starting house fire that killed teen brother

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Mark Marroki pleaded no contest to charges connected with the death of his brother at the family's house in Sterling Heights.

On April 28, 2017, Matthew Marroki-Yaldo, 17, was trapped inside a bedroom in the burning home, investigators said. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Arson investigators found the fire suspicious when they arrived at the house in the 42000 block of Bloomingdale Drive. After an investigation, the Sterling Heights police chief said someone used an accelerant to set the fire.

Mark Marroki, who was 20 at the time, was taken into custody that day and later charged with arson and first-degree murder, which was downgraded to second-degree murder as part of a plea agreement.

He will be sentenced Wednesday morning in front of Judge Edward Servitto in Macomb County Circuit Court.

Matthew Marroki-Yaldo

What happened

The fire started about 3 a.m. in the den on the first floor of the home. Matthew Marrocki-Yaldo's bedroom is above the den on the second floor. Fire officials said the teen was trapped because the fire started right beneath his room. He didn't have a chance to get out. Firefighters were distraught about not being able to save him.

"It's always tough on our crews when they deal with that. The goal is to get here and get them out, and get them safely out. That doesn't always happen, though, depending on the fire location and the victims," said battalion chief Mark Docherty.

Four other family members were inside the home at the time of the fire. They were outside by the time firefighters arrived. Three of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Marrocki-Yaldo was a student at Sterling Heights Stevenson High School.

Neighbors couldn't believe it.

"I just can't imagine what they're going through," said neighbor Nick Miller. "It's tragic, to say the least. The first question was just, 'Why?' I mean, we may never know why. The reasoning behind it doesn't really matter. You just hope everyone else is OK and that they can recover."

