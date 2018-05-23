Sterling Heights officials rescue ducklings that fell through sewer grate

The ducklings took shelter in a pipe after falling into the sewer. (WDIV)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Sterling Heights officials rescued a group of ducklings that fell through a sewer grate Wednesday.

Firefighters and members of the Department of Public Works were called to the Lakeside Mall area, where they found the mother duck waiting by the sewer for help.

Officials could hear the ducklings calling out from the sewer. They had taken shelter in a pipe after falling into the sewer, which kept them out of reach.

The ducklings wouldn't come out to mother duck calls from a cellphone, so a crew went into a connected sewer and used a fire hose to flush the ducklings out of the pipe and into a net.

All five ducklings were reunited with their mother.

The mother duck was waiting for officials to arrive and rescue her ducklings. (WDIV)

The ducklings took shelter in a pipe after falling into the sewer. (WDIV)

Officials pulled the ducklings out of the sewer with a net. (WDIV)

All five ducklings were reunited with their mother. (WDIV)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.