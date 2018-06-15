Sterling Heights officials traveling to Colorado to see ideas for redeveloping Lakeside Mall

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - As another large retailer, Sears, leaves Lakeside Mall, Sterling Heights officials continue to brainstorm a way to redevelop the space.

Belmar in Lakewood, Colorado, was a once-dead mall that is now a thriving area with retail, restaurants, residential and office space and other amenities. The walkable community is situated in an area that has demographics similar to Lakeside Mall, and Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor believes a similar development could work.

Lakeside Mall is not sustainable, and it's now not a matter of if it will shutter, but when.

"It's going to change, one way or another," Taylor said. "If we don't start planning for it now, we are going to wake up one day and it's going to be a huge problem."

Taylor, the City Council, the planning commission and several developers are traveling to Colorado next week to see Belmar.

