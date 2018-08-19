Sterling Heights police: Faurecia Automotive employee in custody after shooting at supervisor

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - An employee of Faurecia Automotive in Sterling Heights is in police custody after allegedly shooting at his supervisor.

Someone inside the business called 911 Saturday at 11:15 p.m. to report the shooting, according to a release from Sterling Heights police.

The suspect is an employee with Faurecia Automotive who returned to the worksite off-duty and argued with his supervisor. After the argument, the employee went to his vehicle and retrieved a handgun.

The employee allegedly chased and fired one shot at his supervisor. When police arrived, the employee had already fled the scene.

He was found in Detroit, where Detroit police took him into custody and turned him over to Sterling Heights police.

The identity of the employee will not be released until arraignment.

