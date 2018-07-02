Sterling Heights police: Missing kayaker's body found in Clinton River

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Sterling Heights police said a body was recovered from the Clinton River on Monday.
A witness reported a kayaker falling into the Clinton River and not resurfacing Saturday night. The scene was described similarly by two others, leading to a search of the Clinton River by authorities.
Crews searched for hours over the weekend but were unable to find anything.
On Monday, police said they recovered a body that matches the description given to them over the weekend. The body was found in the water behind a residential property along Utica Road between 17 Mile Road and Dodge Park Road.
Police have not identified the person yet.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.