Sterling Heights police: Missing kayaker's body found in Clinton River

A body was pulled from the Clinton River in Sterling Heights on July 2, 2018. (WDIV)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Sterling Heights police said a body was recovered from the Clinton River on Monday.

A witness reported a kayaker falling into the Clinton River and not resurfacing Saturday night. The scene was described similarly by two others, leading to a search of the Clinton River by authorities.

Crews searched for hours over the weekend but were unable to find anything.

On Monday, police said they recovered a body that matches the description given to them over the weekend. The body was found in the water behind a residential property along Utica Road between 17 Mile Road and Dodge Park Road.

Police have not identified the person yet.

