Sterling Heights police offer hope to grieving widow after husband dies

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A Sterling Heights mother grieving the loss of her husband received an emotional surprise from those who tried to save him.

When Michelle and Kyle Hentkowski met they fell in love quickly. They got married and were happy for more than a decade. They had two children.

At the beginning of this year, Kyle Hentkowski went to a daddy-daughter dance with his daughter. The photo they took there would be his last new picture in the scrapbook.

Something horrible happened in the living room of their family home. Kyle Hentkowski had a heart attack.

"We have so much dreams and so much we have planned for," Michelle Hentkowski said.

Sterling Heights police officer Remie Verougstraete was the first one in the door and was frantically doing CPR when paramedics arrived.

"On the kitchen table there's a picture of his daddy-daughter dance. I had just gone with my daughter as well," Verougstraete said.

Kyle Hentkowski died at the hospital that day.

About a week later, Michelle Hentkowski sent a message to Sterling Heights police, thanking them for their help even though her husband didn't make it. She was grateful they were there when she needed them.

Officers found dozens of businesses willing to help the newly widowed mother, including a grocery store. The officers told Michelle Hentkowski they'd be stopping by with a few things.

The officers brought her groceries, backpacks, toys, clothes, sports gear, dance lessons, spa days and a donation of $1,000 from I Care of Michigan.

Despite losing her husband, Michelle Hentkowski said she was able to find hope for the future through the gifts.

