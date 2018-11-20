Sterling Heights police search for woman stealing packages off doorsteps

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Sterling Heights police are searching for a woman who has been stealing packages from doorsteps.

Police said the woman drives a dark-colored minivan and targets houses right after packages are delivered.

Surveillance video shows the woman parking in front of a house, walking to the porch and leaving with a large box that was delivered moments earlier.

You can watch the surveillance video below.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has any information about the incident is asked to call the Sterling Heights Police Department at 586-469-5502.

