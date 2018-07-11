Sterling Heights police seeking man caught on camera breaking into home with crowbar

Police are looking for a man who broke into a Sterling Heights home on June 9, 2018. (Photo: SHPD)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Sterling Heights police need help to find a man who broke into a home June 9.

See surveillance video of the man below.

Police said the man used a blue crowbar to force open the front door of a home in the 33000 block of Twickingham Drive and steal multiple items from the home.

He is described as a heavier-set light-skinned black male. He was wearing dark gray sweatpants and a light gray Puma zip-up jacket. He had a back mask covering the lower part of his face and a hood over his head.

Police said witnesses say the man get into a newer model white four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call police at 586-446-2825.

Watch surveillance footage provided by the Sterling Heights Police Department below:

