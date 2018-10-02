Sterling Heights police to get 2 new K-9 units

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - The Sterling Heights Police Department will be getting two new K-9 units, bringing its total to three.

Longtime K-9 handler and national K-9 instructor officer Rich Heins is retiring his dog Chase and the department decided to replace the K-9 and add a third.

The two new K-9 units are 1 1/2-year-old German Shepherds, purchased from a law enforcement kennel in Pennsylvania.

The two new K-9 handlers are officer Ryan Braathen with K-9 Groot and officer Jeremy Walleman with K-9 Ernie.

Groot and Ernie are joining K-9 Ivy and her handler officer Darren Steele.

The K-9s will be trained in tracking, narcotic detection and patrol work.

Sterling Heights police K-9 Ernie. (WDIV)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.