A beaver removed from a home in Sterling Heights (SHPD)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Sterling Heights residents had to call Animal Control officials after finding a beaver inside their home.

Sterling Heights police said the homeowners called officials, and an officer coaxed the beaver outside.

The beaver ran away once it was outside the home, police said.

You can see video of the beaver below.

