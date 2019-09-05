Sterling Heights residents unsure of new code violation signage

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Those visiting Sterling Heights might notice some yard signs scattered around the area.

The signs aren't posted proudly by the homeowners -- they came from the city and point out properties with code violations.

Mark Kilgore is a Sterling Heights resident with no code violations. He said he understands the reasoning behind the signs, but thinks they're a form of public shaming.

"I don't think the way to do it is to shame the people," Kilgore said. "That's just the way people are."

Anna Krohn has had some code violations in the past. She said city officials leaving a note to tell homeowners what to fix should be good enough.

The signs read:

"This property scheduled before the Ordinance Board of Appeals for code violations.

[Sterling Heights city logo]

DO NOT REMOVE SIGN. PROPERTY OF THE CITY OF STERLING HEIGHTS."

"A sign is only placed when there's a violation and only after we've notified the resident at least one time," said Sterling Heights city manager Mark Vanderpool. "Many times, it's two or three times."

He said he doesn't believe the signs are about public shaming.

"It's not ugly signage," Vanderpool said. "You really can't even read it if you're driving by. It's really not intended to call attention the property at all."

Once the sign has been placed on a property, it stays there until the homeowner can plead their case to the board of appeals.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.