News

Sterling Heights salvage yard holds Black Friday sale

By Larry Spruill - Reporter, Dane Sager Kelly

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A junkyard in Macomb County is putting its own spin on holiday shopping. 

It was the steal or deal of a lifetime -- well at least for this year. 

“So whatever you can carry 60 feet you get for $60,” said Kevin Johnston, with US Auto Sterling Heights. 

That’s right, if you can carry it for 60 feet, you get that item for just $60. Johnston said people are taking advantage of the deal. 

“Engines, transmissions, body panels, suspension parts,” Johnston said.

Phillip Erving said he had to jump in. 

“We end up getting a 5 liter out of an '88 Mustang with a five-speed transmission. I think it’s right around 650 pounds,” said Erving. 

It was pretty much a everything must and can go. 

“We do exclude electrical items and our sets of tires," Johnson said. "Everything else is fair game."
 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.