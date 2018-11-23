Sterling Heights salvage yard holds Black Friday sale

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A junkyard in Macomb County is putting its own spin on holiday shopping.

It was the steal or deal of a lifetime -- well at least for this year.

“So whatever you can carry 60 feet you get for $60,” said Kevin Johnston, with US Auto Sterling Heights.

That’s right, if you can carry it for 60 feet, you get that item for just $60. Johnston said people are taking advantage of the deal.

“Engines, transmissions, body panels, suspension parts,” Johnston said.

Phillip Erving said he had to jump in.

“We end up getting a 5 liter out of an '88 Mustang with a five-speed transmission. I think it’s right around 650 pounds,” said Erving.

It was pretty much a everything must and can go.

“We do exclude electrical items and our sets of tires," Johnson said. "Everything else is fair game."



