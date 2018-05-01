Sterling Heights woman accused of killing 23-year-old man in drunken driving crash

Theresa Bieniewicz is charged in connection with Adrian Ossowski's death. (WDIV)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 40-year-old Sterling Heights woman was charged with second-degree murder in connection with a crash that killed a 23-year-old from Shelby Township.

Police said Theresa Bieniewicz, 40, was drunk while driving on 21 Mile Road near Schoenherr around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 5 in Shelby Township.

Two police officers said they saw Bieniewicz cause a crash with a vehicle driven by Adrian Ossowski.

Ossowski was killed, and Bieniewicz was arrested.

Police said alcohol was believed to have been a factor at the time of the incident.

She was arraigned Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge and is being held on $75,000 bail.

