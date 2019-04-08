News

Sterling Heights woman accused of stealing leggings, jewelry, makeup from Target store

Valentina Gojcaj accused of stealing from Bloomfield Township store

By Derick Hutchinson

Valentina Tina Gojcaj (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Sterling Heights woman is accused of stealing leggings, jewelry and makeup from a Target store in Bloomfield Township, police said.

Police were called at 8 p.m. Wednesday to the Target store at 2400 Telegraph Road.

The loss prevention manager said he saw Valentina Tina Gojcaj, 36, change the price tag on a pair of leggings, hide jewelry and makeup in her coat pockets, and walk out of the store without paying.

The merchandise was worth about $213, officials said.

Gojcaj was arrested when police arrived. She was arraigned Thursday at 48th District Court and is being held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Gojcaj was scheduled to return to court Monday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.