Sterling Heights woman accused of stealing leggings, jewelry, makeup from Target store

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Sterling Heights woman is accused of stealing leggings, jewelry and makeup from a Target store in Bloomfield Township, police said.

Police were called at 8 p.m. Wednesday to the Target store at 2400 Telegraph Road.

The loss prevention manager said he saw Valentina Tina Gojcaj, 36, change the price tag on a pair of leggings, hide jewelry and makeup in her coat pockets, and walk out of the store without paying.

The merchandise was worth about $213, officials said.

Gojcaj was arrested when police arrived. She was arraigned Thursday at 48th District Court and is being held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Gojcaj was scheduled to return to court Monday.

