Sterling Heights woman arrested after 15-month investigation into counterfeit checks

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A Sterling Heights woman was taken into custody last week after a 15-month state police investigation into counterfeit checks.

Michigan State Police troopers from the Houghton Lake post began investigating the checks in August 2017 when a Kalkaska Screw Products Inc. representative reported someone had counterfeited and cashed some of the company's checks.

The company said the total value of the checks was more than $2,500.

Employees provided police with the name of a possible suspect they found using Facebook, MSP said. Troopers gathered evidence, including bank records and surveillance video, and determined the venue of the crimes to be in Macomb County.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office issued a felony warrant for Carley Clark, 23, for uttering and publishing.

On Nov. 28, Clark was arrested by the Michigan State Police's Second District Fugitive Team, police said.

Clark was arraigned the same day in Macomb County District Court.

