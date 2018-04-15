Stolen Detroit car identified in Ecorse River by search and rescue teams

ECORSE, Mich. - A search and rescue team was sent into the Ecorse River on Sunday after a driver lost control of a car and went into the river.

According to authorities, the car had been traveling at a high speed on Outer Drive and lost control, falling into the river near 17th Street. Divers went into the river to attempt a rescue, but the submerged car was found empty.

Ecorse police said the car was reported stolen out of Detroit. No injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.