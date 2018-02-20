Stolen electronic device leads Macomb County authorities to burglary suspect

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 27-year-old woman was arrested after a home invasion investigation led authorities to her by tracking an electronic device that was stolen.

According to authorities, Macomb County Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence on Rivercrest Avenue in Harrison Township on a report of a home invasion. The residents said they came home to find jewelry, electronics and a handgun were missing.

Police said they were able to track one of the stolen electronic devices to a residence in Ira Township. The investigation revealed the resident, Kelly Rae Smith, had pawned jewelry and a firearm.

A search warrant was executed on Smith’s residence and she was taken into custody after she attempted to flee from a rear exit. A second subject was taken into custody for several outstanding unrelated warrants. Several items were recovered from the residence.

Smith was arraigned Tuesday at the Clinton Township District Court and was given a $20,000 bond.

She is due back in court on March 5.

