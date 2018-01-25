Stolen Jeep used to crash into payday advance location on Jefferson Avenue in Detroit

A stolen Jeep was used to crash into a payday advance location in Detroit on Thursday, January 25, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A stolen vehicle was used to back into a payday advance store Thursday morning on Detroit’s east side.

Thieves used a Jeep to crash through the front wall of the Cash Connection on Jefferson Avenue at Chene Street.

Police believe the driver was trying to get into a safe, but ultimately failed.

It appears the thieves couldn’t get the car out of the store and fled on foot.

Both the Cash Connection and clothing store next door suffered significant damage.

Nothing appears to have been stolen.

