Stolen traveling Michigan Vietnam war memorial recovered

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The search for a missing Vietnam war memorial is over.

The memorial was inside a Vietnam veteran's trailer and it was allegedly stolen from their support center in Clinton Township. Inside was a memorial wall honoring those who died in Vietnam.

"It was probably an hour after we were here that we realized it wasn't there," Steve Bago, the president of Chapter 154, said.

"When they see that many names on the wall, it just, from Michigan, it brings it a little closer to home," Bago said. "Not having that wall, I can’t imagine us being here without that, it’s become such a part of us."

Someone made a Facebook post pleading for someone to return the trailer.

Sandra Richard works for Wayne's Towing and she was wrapping up her shift in Detroit when she saw the Facebook post.

"This showed up, about a stolen trailer, and I had just posted I might have your trailer," Richard said.

"I got a call at 6:30 saying they want to come down and take a look at it," she said. "I said, 'I'm on my way.'"

A group of veterans showed up outside the impound lot.

"That’s our trailer right here. No doubt about it," Bago said.

The trailer was dumped in Detroit after thieves smashed open the locks. The memorial wall was still there, and the thieves didn't take anything sentimental.

"This is definitely a Christmas miracle," Bago said.

The truck that was attached to the trailer is still missing.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.