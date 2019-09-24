Royal Oak safe house offers support for survivors of human trafficking

Human trafficking is as prevalent as ever.
Girls, boys, women and men, all fall victim to the crime. But awareness is growing and so is community outreach and support.
A local safe house, Sanctum House, is one of those places offering help to those in need. A haven for survivors who need a safe space, support and most importantly, love.
Sanctum House’s founder and president, Edee Franklin has created a world and program which empowers survivors to stand on their own two feet.
Offering the tools, knowledge and confidence to live a healthy life. And Franklin’s past gives her a unique perspective and understanding of what being trapped in the lifestyle feels like.
