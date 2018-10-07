Stranger breaks into Midland home, sneaks into 9-year-old child's bedroom

MIDLAND, Mich. - Police are looking for a man who broke into a house in Midland early Friday morning.

According to authorities, he entered the home through an open window on the second floor at about 4:30 a.m.

WEYI reports authorities said the man made his way to the bedroom of a 9-year-old girl.

The girl's father found the man in his daughter's bedroom and began chasing him, police said. The man allegedly jumped off of the roof and took off running into the neighborhood.

Police said the girl didn't know the man.

The investigation is ongoing.

