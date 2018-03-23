Stranger danger: Warning issued after man in white van seen watching children in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - A warning from officials with the Walled Lake Consolidated District was issued Friday after a man was seen watching children in Farmington Hills.

According to school officials at Geisler Middle School in Walled Lake, the man stopped to watch children after school hours Thursday and Friday morning in the Stratford Court area in Farmington Hills.

The man was wearing a beige hoodie and driving a white work van.

The incident has been reported to the Farmington Hills police and Oakland County Sheriff's Office police liaison at Geisler. Bus drivers were also told to be aware of a white van while making runs Friday afternoon.

Students are reminded to:

Be aware of their surroundings, including strangers, or people in parked cars

Avoid any people they do not know

Not respond to or accept offers or requests made by strangers (i.e., help me find my pet, etc.)

Immediately report to their school, families and police any approach made to them by a stranger

If possible, avoid walking alone; walk with a friend, a group of friends, or with an adult



