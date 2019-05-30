Stranger Danger: Young boy in Detroit walking to school stopped, offered candy by stranger

A 10-year-old boy ran after he was approached by a stranger and offered candy as he walked to school Thursday morning.

The boy's mother, Brittany Howze, was out of breath and shocked when Local 4 spoke with her.

According to the family, Mont'tay was walking the short distance from his home to Plymouth Educational Center in the Forest Park neighborhood of Detroit. He was stopped by a man who approached Mont'tay on foot and offered him candy. Mont'tay said the situation felt wrong and he fled, but the man continued to follow him. He was on the phone with his mother the entire time.

"He said, 'They are trying to get me,'" Howze said.

Howze told her son to keep running until he got to the school.

The man is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and believed to be 20 years old.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5700.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.