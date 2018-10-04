Stray bullet nearly hits mother, son in their Detroit home

DETROIT - A woman is thankful she's alive after becoming the unintentional target in a shootout Wednesday at a gas station on the city's east side.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was sitting inside her home right near the Valero gas station located at the intersection of Seven Mile Road and Cardoni Street when the shootout began at about 4:30 p.m. Witnesses report close to 20 gunshots were fired.

The woman and her 10-year-old son heard the shots and dropped to the ground.

"Had we not ducked, I could have got shot in my head," she said. "He could have got shot in his chest."

One of those stray bullets went through the woman's front door.

"I pushed him and told him to get on the ground," she said. "I fell on top of him and when we heard the second round, a bullet came through my front door."

The sound of her storm door window shattering is still ringing in her ears.

"I called 911 as I was still on the floor," she said. "She was asking me questions and I said, 'Lady, I am on the floor. I am not going to look out the window.'"

Three people were struck by gunfire outside the home.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1100.

