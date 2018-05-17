Stretch of Randolph Street in Downtown Detroit to be renamed Michael Jackson Avenue

DETROIT - The King of Pop is being honored in Detroit with his own street.

The city of Detroit will honor Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5, who first signed with Motown Records back in 1968, with the renaming of a stretch of Randolph Street, between Gratiot and Madison in Downtown Detroit. The street will be renamed Michael Jackson Avenue.

The official naming ceremony will take place on June 15, during the Detroit Music Weekend festival.

The Jacksons are set to perform at the festival, which runs from June 14 to June 17.

In December 2016, Detroit renamed a street Stevie Wonder Avenue.

"I never imagined that in my lifetime this honor would be bestowed upon me," Wonder said. "I didn't, but God did. I am so thankful and filled with gratitude that the city where I grew up would give me a forever moment-a moment that is captured on Milwaukee Avenue and in my heart. I am overjoyed."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.