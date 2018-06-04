Strike ends at Caesars Windsor

WINDSOR - After two months, Caesars Windsor employees accepted a deal that will put them back to work.

The agreement was voted on and accepted Monday morning after talks between casino management and union leaders continued through the weekend. Workers went on strike on April 6, 2018.

The property will reopen for business to the public starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 7.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Rescheduled Colosseum Shows:

Pitbull Saturday, June 23, 9 pm

David Foster Friday, August 3, 8 pm

Cole Swindell Thursday, August 9, 9 pm

Darcy Oake (ALL AGES) Thursday, August 16, 3 pm & 8 pm

Lee Brice Friday, August 31, 9 pm

Johnny Reid (ALL AGES) Saturday, September 15, 8 pm (Note: Glass Tiger will not be performing as previously scheduled)

Blink-182 Tuesday, September 18, 9 pm

Buddy Guy Wednesday, October 3, 9 pm

Terry Fator Saturday, November 17, 9 pm

Brian Wilson Sunday, November 25, 9 pm

New rescheduled dates for the previously postponed Russell Peters and Daniel O’Donnell shows are yet to be determined. Please stay tuned.

Refunds for postponed shows are available upon request through the point of purchase and must be done prior to the new show date. For Box Office refunds, guests must provide their original proof of purchase, the tickets and photo ID in person during regular Box Office hours, Friday to Sunday, noon to 8 pm and on show days noon until midnight. For online Ticketmaster purchases/refunds, visit ticketmaster.ca or call 1-855-985-HELP (4357). All other Colosseum shows remain as scheduled on their original date.



Tickets for all shows are now on sale online at caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca and at the Caesars Windsor Box Office during regular hours, reopening this Friday at noon.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.