Student, 14, arrested for making terroristic threats, officials say

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. - A 14-year-old student has been arrested for making terroristic threats towards a school, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said Whiteford High School staff members contacted the Sheriff's Office on Thursday and filed a report about a suspicious incident involving a student making threatening gestures in a classroom.

A detective followed up and was able to obtain a juvenile pick-up order through the Juvenile Court of Monroe County for the suspect, officials said.

The teen was found at his home around 7 p.m. Saturday and was taken into custody without incident. Officials said the 14-year-old was lodged at the Monroe County Youth Center.

The teen is expected to be formally charged Monday by the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office, officials said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.