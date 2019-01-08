Student allegedly stabs another student with scissors at Berkley middle school

BERKLEY, Mich. - On Tuesday at around 2 p.m., the Berkley Department of Public Safety responded to Anderson Middle School on a report of an injured student.

After arriving, public safety officers treated the injured student, who was later transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears one student stabbed another student with a pair of scissors, police said. The second student was taken into custody.

The Berkley DPS continues to investigate the attack.

Because the investigation is ongoing and involves children, there will be no further updates at this time.

Anderson Middle School principal Michael Ross released the following statement:

"I am writing to let you know of an incident which occurred today at AMS. This afternoon, an AMS student harmed another student with a pair of scissors during class. Berkley Public Safety was called and responded within minutes. The injured student is expected to be ok and was transported to the hospital. The student who caused harm today was removed from school pending the outcome of an investigation. We will enforce the District’s Student Code of Conduct and policies as necessary once the investigation is complete. Student safety is of the utmost importance at AMS. Please remind your children that if they ever hear or see anything suspicious or unsafe, to immediately report it to a trusted adult."

