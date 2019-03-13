Student facing domestic terrorism charges after rapping about shooting up Michigan high school

MARYSVILLE, Mich. - A Michigan high school student is facing domestic terrorism charges after he made a video of him rapping about shooting up the school.

According to Marysville Public Schools, administrators at Marysville High School learned about the video Tuesday afternoon.

School officials said the student was not at school at the time, but his parents were notified about the video and told that he can't return to the high school or any school in the district. The student was arrested, officials said.

Superintendent Shawn Wightman said in a statement that the "incident will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Wightman also noted that the district takes steps to keep students safe by educating students and staff about safety protocols, including active shooter drills.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.