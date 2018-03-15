Student taken into custody after threat against Davidson Middle School in Southgate

A student was taken into custody for a social media threat against Davidson Middle School in Southgate, police said. (WDIV)

SOUTHGATE, Mich. - A student was taken into custody Tuesday in connection with a threat made against Davidson Middle School in Southgate, police said.

Southgate police received a report about a threat of violence posted on social media by a Davidson student. The student was taken into custody and interviewed.

Officials said the student's parents were made aware of the situation and cooperated. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office will determine if the student will face formal charges.

The student is not in school.

Superintendent Jill Pastor sent the following information to parents and guardians:

"Our schools have a daily security plan in place, we limit access to our schools by locking our doors and monitoring who comes in and out, we have numerous security cameras, we practice drills to keep everyone safe. We have supervision in our hallways and on our playgrounds. The police officers from Southgate Police Department work with our schools, students and families, and respond quickly.

"Everybody plays an important role in keeping our schools safe. Be observant and say something when you see or hear anything that makes you feel uncomfortable, nervous or frightened. Please have a conversation with your child/ren regarding the seriousness of putting anything on social media that may make others feel uncomfortable, nervous, or frightened. Please know that our teachers and school staff will reinforce these same messages (including those referenced in the attached document).

"Thank you for partnering with Southgate Community School District to work together to keep our children safe, and able to focus on learning in a caring and supportive environment."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.