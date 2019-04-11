Student who alleged rape by ex-Michigan State basketball players speaks publicly

EAST LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan State University student is speaking publicly a year after filing a lawsuit against the school alleging that three former men’s basketball players raped her in 2015 and that she was discouraged by counseling center staff from reporting what happened.

Twenty-two-year-old Bailey Kowalski came forward in a story published by The New York Times Wednesday, saying she hopes other victims tell their stories. She will hold a news conference Thursday, the fourth anniversary of the alleged incident.

The woman and players aren’t named in the suit .

It says she met them at an East Lansing bar and was taken to an off-campus apartment where they raped her.

A university spokeswoman declined to comment on the case but said the school takes sexual assault and Title IX situations “very seriously.”

